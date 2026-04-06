Ex-Div Reminder for Dollar General (DG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/7/26, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.59, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of DG's recent stock price of $122.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DG's low point in its 52 week range is $84.70 per share, with $158.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.66.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DG makes up 8.60% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding DG).

In Monday trading, Dollar General Corp shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.