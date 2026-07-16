Ex-Div Reminder for Dime Commercial Bancshares (DCOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/17/26, Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc (Symbol: DCOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of DCOM's recent stock price of $40.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when DCOM shares open for trading on 7/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.625 per share, with $41.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.86.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to DCOM, which trades under the symbol DCOM.PR — more info ».

In Thursday trading, Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further DCOM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.