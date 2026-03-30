Ex-Div Reminder for Dillard's (DDS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 5/4/26. As a percentage of DDS's recent stock price of $558.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DDS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDS's low point in its 52 week range is $282.24 per share, with $741.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $553.77.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DDS makes up 4.48% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: IYLD) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding DDS).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to DDS, which trades under the symbol DDT — more info ».

In Monday trading, Dillard's Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.