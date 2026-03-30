Ex-Div Reminder for Dillard's (DDS)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DDS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DDS's low point in its 52 week range is $282.24 per share, with $741.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $553.77.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DDS makes up 4.48% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: IYLD) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding DDS).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to DDS, which trades under the symbol DDT — more info ».
In Monday trading, Dillard's Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds
Institutional Holders of GNOV
Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.