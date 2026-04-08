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Ex-Div Reminder for Darden Restaurants

April 08, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/10/26, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.50, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of DRI's recent stock price of $196.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when DRI shares open for trading on 4/10/26.

DRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DRI's low point in its 52 week range is $169 per share, with $228.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.72.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DRI makes up 9.37% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DRI).

In Wednesday trading, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Income Calendar
 Funds Holding KRE
 Materials Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Income Calendar-> Funds Holding KRE-> Materials Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DRI
BTAL

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