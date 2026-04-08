Ex-Div Reminder for Darden Restaurants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.50, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of DRI's recent stock price of $196.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when DRI shares open for trading on 4/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRI's low point in its 52 week range is $169 per share, with $228.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.72.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DRI makes up 9.37% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DRI).

In Wednesday trading, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.