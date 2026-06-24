Ex-Div Reminder for Danaher (DHR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of DHR's recent stock price of $186.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DHR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHR's low point in its 52 week range is $160.93 per share, with $242.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.78.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DHR makes up 5.29% of the Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (Symbol: EAGL) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DHR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to DHR — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Danaher Corp shares are currently up about 4.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further DHR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.