Ex-Div Reminder for CTS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 4/24/26. As a percentage of CTS's recent stock price of $49.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CTS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTS's low point in its 52 week range is $34.02 per share, with $59.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.08.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CTS makes up 1.56% of the Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (Symbol: JSML) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CTS).

In Thursday trading, CTS Corp shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.