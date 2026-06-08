Ex-Div Reminder for CME Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/9/26, CME Group (Symbol: CME) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.30, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of CME's recent stock price of $252.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of CME Group to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when CME shares open for trading on 6/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CME's low point in its 52 week range is $244.56 per share, with $329.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $252.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CME makes up 4.58% of the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (Symbol: DIVO) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CME).

In Monday trading, CME Group shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

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Further CME Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.