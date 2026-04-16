Ex-Div Reminder for Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, Clough Global Allocation Fund (Symbol: GLV) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0566, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of GLV's recent stock price of $6.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Clough Global Allocation Fund to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when GLV shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLV's low point in its 52 week range is $5 per share, with $6.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.17.

Clough Global Allocation Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Clough Global Allocation Fund shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.