Ex-Div Reminder for Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CINF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CINF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CINF's low point in its 52 week range is $143.38 per share, with $174.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.31.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CINF makes up 4.35% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CINF).
In Monday trading, Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.
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Further CINF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.