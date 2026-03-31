Ex-Div Reminder for Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/1/26, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of CHH's recent stock price of $101.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHH's low point in its 52 week range is $84.035 per share, with $136.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.67.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CHH makes up 8.79% of the iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOK) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CHH).

In Tuesday trading, Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.