Ex-Div Reminder for Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/7/25, Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.055, payable on 11/14/25. As a percentage of CQP's recent stock price of $51.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CQP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.20 per share, with $68.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.72.

In Wednesday trading, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

