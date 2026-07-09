Ex-Div Reminder for CF Bankshares (CFBK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/13/26, CF Bankshares Inc (Symbol: CFBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/21/26. As a percentage of CFBK's recent stock price of $31.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CFBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFBK's low point in its 52 week range is $22.10 per share, with $34.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.75.

In Thursday trading, CF Bankshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further CFBK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.