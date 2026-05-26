Ex-Div Reminder for Century Communities (CCS)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CCS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.275 per share, with $76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.59.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CCS makes up 1.12% of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (Symbol: XHB) which is trading higher by about 2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CCS).
In Tuesday trading, Century Communities Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.
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Further CCS Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.