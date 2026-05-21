Ex-Div Reminder for Central Bancompany (CBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, Central Bancompany Inc - Class A (Symbol: CBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of CBC's recent stock price of $28.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.2402 per share, with $28.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CBC makes up 3.20% of the Adaptiv Select ETF (Symbol: ADPV) which is trading up by about 1.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CBC).

In Thursday trading, Central Bancompany Inc - Class A shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.