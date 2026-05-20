Ex-Div Reminder for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $35.46 per share, with $44.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.76.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CNP makes up 4.30% of the Harrison Street Infrastructure Active ETF (Symbol: NFRX) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CNP).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to CNP, which trades under the symbol CNP.PRB — more info ».
In Wednesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.