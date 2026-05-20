Ex-Div Reminder for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 6/11/26. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $42.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 5/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $35.46 per share, with $44.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.76.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CNP makes up 4.30% of the Harrison Street Infrastructure Active ETF (Symbol: NFRX) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CNP).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to CNP, which trades under the symbol CNP.PRB — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.