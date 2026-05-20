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CNP

Ex-Div Reminder for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

May 20, 2026 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/26, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 6/11/26. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $42.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 5/21/26.

CNP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

CenterPoint Energy, Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $35.46 per share, with $44.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.76.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CNP makes up 4.30% of the Harrison Street Infrastructure Active ETF (Symbol: NFRX) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CNP).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to CNP, which trades under the symbol CNP.PRB — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Department Stores Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BUNL
 High-Yield REITs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Department Stores Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BUNL-> High-Yield REITs-> More articles by this source->

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