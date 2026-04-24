Ex-Div Reminder for Celanese (CE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of CE's recent stock price of $64.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.13 per share, with $68.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.21.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CE makes up 26.53% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding CE).

In Friday trading, Celanese Corp shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.