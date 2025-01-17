Ex-Div Reminder for Caterpillar (CAT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CAT's low point in its 52 week range is $277.6601 per share, with $418.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $383.16.
In Friday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.
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Also see: SM Next Dividend Date
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.