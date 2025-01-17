Ex-Div Reminder for Caterpillar (CAT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/21/25, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.41, payable on 2/20/25. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $380.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAT's low point in its 52 week range is $277.6601 per share, with $418.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $383.16.

In Friday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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