Ex-Div Reminder for Carlyle Group (CG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 5/28/26. As a percentage of CG's recent stock price of $49.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Carlyle Group Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CG shares open for trading on 5/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $43.19 per share, with $69.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.48.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CG makes up 4.20% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (Symbol: GPZ) which is trading up by about 1.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CG).

In Thursday trading, Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.