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Ex-Div Reminder for Brunswick (BC)

May 14, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/26, Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of BC's recent stock price of $80.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Brunswick Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when BC shares open for trading on 5/18/26.

BC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Brunswick Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BC's low point in its 52 week range is $48.83 per share, with $90.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.49.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BC makes up 1.67% of the Keeley Dividend ETF (Symbol: KDVD) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to BC — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Brunswick Corp. shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
 BCO Dividend History
 Cheap Healthcare Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like-> BCO Dividend History-> Cheap Healthcare Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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