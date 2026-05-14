Ex-Div Reminder for Brunswick (BC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BC's low point in its 52 week range is $48.83 per share, with $90.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.49.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BC makes up 1.67% of the Keeley Dividend ETF (Symbol: KDVD) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BC).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to BC — find out what they are ».
In Thursday trading, Brunswick Corp. shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.