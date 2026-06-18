Ex-Div Reminder for Bruker (BRKR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/22/26, Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 7/7/26. As a percentage of BRKR's recent stock price of $55.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.53 per share, with $64.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.09.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BRKR makes up 6.89% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 2.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BRKR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BRKR, which trades under the symbol BRKRP — more info ».

In Thursday trading, Bruker Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BRKR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.