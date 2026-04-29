Ex-Div Reminder for Brompton Lifeco Split Class A's Preferred Shares

On 4/30/26, Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares (TSX: LCS-PRA.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of LCS.PRA's recent share price of $10.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of LCS.PRA to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when LCS.PRA shares open for trading on 4/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.56%.

As of last close, LCS.PRA was trading at a 6.70% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCS.PRA shares, versus LCS:

Below is a dividend history chart for LCS.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.175 on Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares (TSX: LCS-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: LCS.TO) are off about 0.1%.

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