Ex-Div Reminder for Brompton Lifeco Split Class A's Preferred Shares

As of last close, LCS.PRA was trading at a 6.70% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCS.PRA shares, versus LCS:
Below is a dividend history chart for LCS.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.175 on Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares:
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In Wednesday trading, Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares (TSX: LCS-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: LCS.TO) are off about 0.1%.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.