Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for Brompton Lifeco Split Class A's Preferred Shares

April 29, 2026 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/30/26, Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares (TSX: LCS-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of LCS.PRA's recent share price of $10.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of LCS.PRA to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when LCS.PRA shares open for trading on 4/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.56%.

As of last close, LCS.PRA was trading at a 6.70% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCS.PRA shares, versus LCS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LCS.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.175 on Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares:

LCS.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Wednesday trading, Brompton Lifeco Split Corp Class A's Preferred Shares (TSX: LCS-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: LCS.TO) are off about 0.1%.

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood
 ETFs Holding MFC
 Low Beta Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood-> ETFs Holding MFC-> Low Beta Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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