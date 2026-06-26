Ex-Div Reminder for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2925, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of BNL's recent stock price of $21.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when BNL shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BNL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.66 per share, with $21.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BNL makes up 7.87% of the Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (Symbol: TSRS) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BNL).

In Friday trading, Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further BNL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.