Ex-Div Reminder for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BNL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BNL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.66 per share, with $21.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.25.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BNL makes up 7.87% of the Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (Symbol: TSRS) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BNL).
In Friday trading, Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.
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Further BNL Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.