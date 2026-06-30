Ex-Div Reminder for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.63, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of BMY's recent stock price of $58.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when BMY shares open for trading on 7/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMY's low point in its 52 week range is $42.52 per share, with $62.8864 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.02.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BMY makes up 6.43% of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: FTXH) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BMY).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BMY, which trades under the symbol BMYMP — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further BMY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.