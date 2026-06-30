Ex-Div Reminder for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BMY's low point in its 52 week range is $42.52 per share, with $62.8864 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.02.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BMY makes up 6.43% of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: FTXH) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BMY).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BMY, which trades under the symbol BMYMP — more info ».
In Tuesday trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further BMY Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.