Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/7/26, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.14, payable on 7/29/26. As a percentage of BNS's recent stock price of $86.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when BNS shares open for trading on 7/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BNS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNS's low point in its 52 week range is $54.315 per share, with $87.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.50.

In Monday trading, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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Further BNS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.