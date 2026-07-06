Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BNS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BNS's low point in its 52 week range is $54.315 per share, with $87.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.50.
In Monday trading, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.
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Further BNS Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.