Ex-Div Reminder for Antero Midstream (AM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/26, Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.225, payable on 5/13/26. As a percentage of AM's recent stock price of $21.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Antero Midstream Corp to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when AM shares open for trading on 4/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.24 per share, with $23.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.65.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AM makes up 4.53% of the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (Symbol: MDST) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AM).

In Monday trading, Antero Midstream Corp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.