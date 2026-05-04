Ex-Div Reminder for Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of AMAL's recent stock price of $41.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AMAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMAL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.13 per share, with $44.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.20.

In Monday trading, Amalgamated Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

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