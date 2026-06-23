Ex-Div Reminder for AH Realty Trust (AHRT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AHRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AHRT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.13 per share, with $7.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.76.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AHRT makes up 3.80% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding AHRT).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to AHRT, which trades under the symbol AHRT.PRA — more info ».
In Tuesday trading, AH Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further AHRT Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.