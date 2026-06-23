Ex-Div Reminder for AH Realty Trust (AHRT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/24/26, AH Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: AHRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 7/2/26. As a percentage of AHRT's recent stock price of $6.76, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of AH Realty Trust Inc to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when AHRT shares open for trading on 6/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AHRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AHRT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.13 per share, with $7.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.76.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AHRT makes up 3.80% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding AHRT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to AHRT, which trades under the symbol AHRT.PRA — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, AH Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further AHRT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.