Ex-Div Reminder for ABM Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $44.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of ABM Industries, Inc. to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when ABM shares open for trading on 7/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ABM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.962 per share, with $50.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.80.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ABM makes up 1.47% of the Keeley Dividend ETF (Symbol: KDVD) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ABM).

In Tuesday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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Further ABM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.