Ex-Div Reminder for ABM Industries

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ABM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.962 per share, with $50.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.80.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ABM makes up 1.47% of the Keeley Dividend ETF (Symbol: KDVD) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ABM).
In Tuesday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further ABM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.