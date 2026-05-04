Ex-Div Reminder for 1st Source (SRCE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of SRCE's recent stock price of $72.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of 1st Source Corp to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when SRCE shares open for trading on 5/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SRCE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $56.89 per share, with $76.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.97.

In Monday trading, 1st Source Corp shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.