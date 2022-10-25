EWZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (Symbol: EWZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.77, changing hands as low as $31.38 per share. iShares MSCI Brazil shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $25.215 per share, with $39.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.88.

