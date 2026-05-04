EWQ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI France ETF (Symbol: EWQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.45, changing hands as low as $44.03 per share. iShares MSCI France shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWQ's low point in its 52 week range is $40.91 per share, with $48.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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