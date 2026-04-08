EWQ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI France ETF (Symbol: EWQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.19, changing hands as high as $46.17 per share. iShares MSCI France shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWQ's low point in its 52 week range is $35.72 per share, with $48.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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