eWeLL Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

eWeLL Co.,Ltd (JP:5038) has released an update.
eWeLL Co., Ltd. has launched its AI Home-visit Nursing Report, significantly reducing writing time and boosting productivity for nursing stations. The company has marked a record number of contracted stations and a rise in sales, indicating strong financial performance. BPO service sales have surged by 33% year-on-year, driven by effective internal strategies and customer satisfaction measures.
