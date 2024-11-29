eWeLL Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

eWeLL Co.,Ltd (JP:5038) has released an update.

eWeLL Co., Ltd. has launched its AI Home-visit Nursing Report, significantly reducing writing time and boosting productivity for nursing stations. The company has marked a record number of contracted stations and a rise in sales, indicating strong financial performance. BPO service sales have surged by 33% year-on-year, driven by effective internal strategies and customer satisfaction measures.

