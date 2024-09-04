EW Stock Dips Following the Divestiture of Critical Care Wing

Edwards Lifesciences EW has completed the sale of its Critical Care product group to Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX for $4.2 billion in an all-cash transaction. The divestiture was first announced earlier in June 2024, replacing the previous plan for a tax-free spin-off of the segment.

The company will use the net proceeds from the sale to fund strategic initiatives, including the previously announced acquisitions and share repurchases.

Investors’ sentiment was bearish immediately after the news release yesterday, with the stock dipping 1.7%. Also, shares were down 0.3% in aftermarket trading. However, considering the company’s strategic planning and executions associated with this divestiture, we expect shares to turn around shortly.

Critical Care Sale Bolsters EW’s Structural Heart Strategy

Edwards’ Critical Care has a rich history of pioneering innovations. Through this sale, the company gains increased balance sheet flexibility for disciplined investments in technologies for aortic, mitral, tricuspid and pulmonic patients, as well as new therapeutic areas for interventional heart failure.

The Critical Care separation is expected to enhance Edwards’ global leadership in structural heart innovations by focusing on addressing large unmet patient needs. Within its existing business, the company sees significant opportunities for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”) to grow and improve how Aortic Stenosis patients are treated. Additionally, the contribution of Transcatheter Mitral Tricuspid Therapy to the company’s growth is still in the early stages, indicating strong potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Edwards is also advancing its capabilities in Surgical solutions. Furthermore, the company will concentrate on patients in need of therapies to treat aortic regurgitation and non-valvular structural heart disease through implantable technologies.

EW Initiates New Buyback Plan

The company announced that its board of directors has authorized an additional $1.5 billion for share repurchase. Edwards recently entered into a $500 million Accelerated Share Repurchase agreement. Previously, in August, EW repurchased $500 million of common stock through a 10b5-1 agreement and open market repurchases. Following this $1 billion share repurchase, the company has $1.4 billion in remaining authorization for additional future share repurchases.

Industry Prospects in Favor of Edwards

According to a Grand View Research report, the global structural heart devices market was valued at $6.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% by 2030.

Nearly 60 million people in the United States, representing around 20-25% of the country’s adult population, have structural defects in their hearts. This indicates the huge scope of structural heart devices in addressing the issues. Industry players are investing heavily in research and development procedures to launch effective products and stay competitive in the market. In addition, the improving U.S. reimbursement scenario is likely to make TAVR procedures more affordable in the coming years.

Edwards’ Recent Developments

In July 2024, Edwards announced two strategic acquisitions, reflecting its commitment to advancing patient care through structural heart innovation, addressing large unmet patient needs and driving sustainable long-term growth. The company agreed to acquire JenaValve Technology — a pioneer in the transcatheter treatment of aortic regurgitation — and exercised its option to acquire Endotronix, a leader in heart failure management solutions. The aggregate upfront purchase price for these strategic investments is approximately $1.2 billion.

However, the completion of the abovementioned acquisitions is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including the receipt of required antitrust and foreign investment approvals.

EW Stock Price Performance

In the past year, EW shares have declined 9.5% against the industry’s growth of 13.2%.

Consensus Estimates for EW

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Edwards’ 2024 earnings stands at $2.70 per share, an improvement of 7.6% year over year. Additionally, revenues are expected to increase by 6.9% to $6.42 billion.

Zacks Rank and Top MedTech Stocks

Edwards currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

