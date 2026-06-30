Evotec Biologics Launches J.TRAIN To Expand Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) has introduced J.TRAIN, a turnkey solution designed to enable biopharmaceutical companies to deploy its proprietary continuous manufacturing technology directly within their own facilities. The offering combines modular cleanrooms, industry-standard equipment, and cGMP-compliant process automation, aiming to deliver faster, more cost-effective biologics production compared with traditional fed-batch methods.

The J.TRAIN model allows partners to establish high-performance manufacturing capacity on-site in as little as 18 months, embedding advanced automation, digital validation, and training protocols to streamline implementation and ensure regulatory readiness. Evotec highlighted that the approach represents a strategic shift toward a capital-lighter, technology-focused business model, validated by its December 2025 transaction with Sandoz, which included both a facility and a license to its proprietary technology.

Linda Zuckerman, PhD, EVP Global Head of Just—Evotec Biologics, described J.TRAIN as a disruptive opportunity for the industry, offering reduced costs, improved productivity and greater control over clinical and commercial materials. The platform was first unveiled at the INTERPHEX conference in New York in April 2026, positioning Evotec to expand its partner-enablement and licensing model for biologics manufacturing.

Evotec's launch underscores the growing momentum behind continuous manufacturing in biologics, offering companies a faster path to scale capacity while maintaining flexibility and regulatory compliance.

EVO has traded between $2.31 and $4.42 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $2.80, up 2.19%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.88, up 2.86%.

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