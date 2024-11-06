Evotec AG Strengthens Alliances Amidst Revenue Challenges

Evotec AG (EVO) has released an update.

Evotec AG’s recent financial performance showed a slight revenue decline of 1% to €575.7 million, mainly due to challenges in the Shared R&D segment, while Just – Evotec Biologics saw a significant revenue increase of 74%. Despite this, the company has strengthened its strategic alliances, including new partnerships with Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, and continues to invest in growth initiatives like the grand opening of its J.POD facility in Toulouse, France.

