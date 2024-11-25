News & Insights

Evome Medical Technologies Thrives with New Strategies

November 25, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Salona Global Medical Device (TSE:EVMT) has released an update.

Evome Medical Technologies reported a positive financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, achieving $424,000 in adjusted EBITDA and reducing debt by $1.4 million. The company has also expanded its product offerings by launching a new distribution company and appointing Bill Garbarini as the Chief Operating Officer. These strategic moves are part of Evome’s efforts to stabilize its business and strengthen its market position.

