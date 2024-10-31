News & Insights

Evolv Technologies Appoints Interim CEO Amid Leadership Change

October 31, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Evolv Technologies Holdings ( (EVLV) ) has issued an update.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has named Michael Ellenbogen as Interim President and CEO following the termination of Peter George. The decision is part of a strategic plan to rejuvenate company culture and drive growth. Ellenbogen, a co-founder and seasoned leader in security technology, will serve until a permanent successor is found, while the Board continues an active search for a new CEO. The transition comes amid an ongoing internal investigation to ensure reliable financial reporting and strong organizational values.

