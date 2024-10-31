Evolv Technologies Appoints Interim CEO Amid Leadership Change

Evolv Technologies Holdings ( (EVLV) ) has issued an update.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has named Michael Ellenbogen as Interim President and CEO following the termination of Peter George. The decision is part of a strategic plan to rejuvenate company culture and drive growth. Ellenbogen, a co-founder and seasoned leader in security technology, will serve until a permanent successor is found, while the Board continues an active search for a new CEO. The transition comes amid an ongoing internal investigation to ensure reliable financial reporting and strong organizational values.

For an in-depth examination of EVLV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.