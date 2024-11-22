Evolv receives expected Nasdaq delinquency notification

Evolv (EVLV) Technology announced it received an expected delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on November 21, 2024, which indicated that the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the delayed filing of the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024. As previously announced, the delay in filing the company’s Quarterly Report is the result of a now largely complete internal investigation into certain sales practices of the company, which impacted revenue recognition and other metrics. The Nasdaq Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notification has no immediate effect on the company’s securities listed on Nasdaq.

