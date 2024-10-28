News & Insights

Evolution Energy Unveils Promising Chikundo Prospect

October 28, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (AU:EV1) has released an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited has announced the discovery of a promising Copper-Lead-Zinc prospect, Chikundo, within its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania. Initial findings indicate strong potential for a Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide deposit, with geochemical analysis revealing significant copper, lead, and zinc anomalies. The company plans further exploration activities, including geological mapping and targeted drilling, to assess the extent of mineralization.

