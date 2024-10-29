Evolus rewards patient loyalty program surpasses 1M enrolled consumers

Evolus (EOLS) announced it recently surpassed one million enrolled consumers and completed the two-millionth Jeuveau redemption in its Evolus Rewards patient loyalty program. “The achievement of these milestones underscores the success of our strategy to democratize beauty and make aesthetics accessible to a new generation of consumers,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our easy-to-use, SMS-based loyalty program offers consumers an instant $40 savings on every Jeuveau treatment, while providing practices with the only co-branded solution to encourage repeat visits. We’re proud of the rapid adoption of this innovative program, which has grown to over 1 million consumers and achieved more than 2 million redemptions. “We are excited to expand our loyalty offering with the upcoming launch of Club Evolus, the industry’s first subscription-based consumer membership program from a neurotoxin manufacturer, debuting on November 4th. Powered by the same proprietary digital platform that enhances the practice experience, Club Evolus will offer consumers even more value and convenience.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EOLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.