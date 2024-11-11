Evolent Health price target lowered to $19 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Evolent Health (EVH) to $19 from $39 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While the Q3 miss is disappointing, it is not unique for the current risk environment, and the fundamental business model remains intact, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EVH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.