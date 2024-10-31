News & Insights

Evofem Biosciences Faces Merger and Credit Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Evofem Biosciences ( (EVFM) ) has issued an announcement.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has entered into support agreements with institutional investors to facilitate its merger with Aditxt, Inc., ensuring investor backing against any competing acquisition proposals. Concurrently, a forbearance agreement with its secured creditors has been terminated due to new default claims, affecting the company’s repayment agreements, including those with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

