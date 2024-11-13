eVISO SpA Reports Impressive Quarterly Growth

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.
eVISO SpA has reported a significant 67% year-over-year revenue growth for the quarter ending September 2024, reaching €86 million, driven by an expanded customer base and effective commercial strategies. The company’s energy supply increased by 50%, and gas supply surged by 79%, resulting in a Gross Margin between €5.1 million and €5.6 million. These figures underscore eVISO’s strong growth trajectory and its success in attracting new customers.
