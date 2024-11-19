eVISO Shares Shareholders’ Meeting Details Online

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.

eVISO S.p.A., a company listed on the EGM with a focus on artificial intelligence in raw materials, has made the minutes and voting results of its recent shareholders’ meeting available online. eVISO operates in the energy sector, serving both direct and indirect channels across Italy, and continues to expand its reach with innovative tech solutions.

