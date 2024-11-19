News & Insights

Stocks

eVISO Shares Shareholders’ Meeting Details Online

November 19, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

eVISO S.p.A., a company listed on the EGM with a focus on artificial intelligence in raw materials, has made the minutes and voting results of its recent shareholders’ meeting available online. eVISO operates in the energy sector, serving both direct and indirect channels across Italy, and continues to expand its reach with innovative tech solutions.

For further insights into IT:EVISO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.