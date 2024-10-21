Evion Group to Issue New Securities for Growth

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

Evion Group NL is set to issue 10 million unlisted options and 10.5 million performance rights, both expiring in November 2027. This move, announced on October 22, 2024, highlights the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and attract investors ahead of the proposed issue date in November.

