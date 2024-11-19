News & Insights

Eviden’s Supercomputers Lead in Energy Efficiency Rankings

November 19, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Eviden, part of the Atos Group, has achieved top rankings for energy efficiency in the Green500 list with its supercomputers, emphasizing its dedication to sustainable computing solutions. The company’s innovative Direct Liquid Cooling technology is a key factor in its success, showcasing Eviden’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of high-performance computing. This achievement not only highlights Eviden’s technological advancements but also strengthens Europe’s leadership in sustainable high-performance computing.

