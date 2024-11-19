Eviden’s Supercomputers Lead in Energy Efficiency Rankings

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Eviden, part of the Atos Group, has achieved top rankings for energy efficiency in the Green500 list with its supercomputers, emphasizing its dedication to sustainable computing solutions. The company’s innovative Direct Liquid Cooling technology is a key factor in its success, showcasing Eviden’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of high-performance computing. This achievement not only highlights Eviden’s technological advancements but also strengthens Europe’s leadership in sustainable high-performance computing.

For further insights into FR:ATO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.