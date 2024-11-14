Eviden’s BXI v3 Revolutionizes AI and HPC Networks

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Eviden, a part of Atos Group, is set to launch BXI v3, an advanced network technology designed to enhance AI and high-performance computing by optimizing CPU and GPU resources and reducing costs. This innovative solution aims to improve computing efficiency by offloading application communications and using enhanced Ethernet protocols. Eviden’s move highlights its commitment to leading the European market in advanced computing and supporting growing demands in AI and HPC.

