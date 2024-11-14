News & Insights

Stocks

Eviden’s BXI v3 Revolutionizes AI and HPC Networks

November 14, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Eviden, a part of Atos Group, is set to launch BXI v3, an advanced network technology designed to enhance AI and high-performance computing by optimizing CPU and GPU resources and reducing costs. This innovative solution aims to improve computing efficiency by offloading application communications and using enhanced Ethernet protocols. Eviden’s move highlights its commitment to leading the European market in advanced computing and supporting growing demands in AI and HPC.

For further insights into FR:ATO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.