EVI Industries Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Parts and Services Growth

EVI Industries, Inc. EVI reported earnings per share (EPS) of 14 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a 7.7% increase.

Revenues totaled $90.1 million, a 4% decrease from the $94 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in quarterly revenues was driven by weaker sales of larger industrial projects, though the company showed resilience in its core commercial laundry services.

The fiscal fourth quarter showed a mixed performance. While revenues declined, the company’s ability to maintain profitability demonstrated the strength of its business model, particularly within its higher-margin service and parts segments.

EVI’s Business Metrics

Gross profit came in at $27.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, a slight decline from $27.8 million in the prior year, yet gross margin improved from 29.5% to 30.4%, the highest in the company's history. The focus on higher-margin parts and services was a key driver. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses dipped to $23.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $23.8 million in the previous year. Operating income declined marginally to $3.7 million from $4 million.

Net income increased 10.5% year over year to $2.1 million, supported by a lower interest expense and improved operating efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $6.2 million, slightly down from $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, with the EBITDA margin holding steady at 6.8%.

EVI Industries reported a compounded annual growth rate of 8% in organic revenues from businesses it has owned for at least four years.

EVI’s Balance Sheet Position (As of June 30, 2024)

EVI Industries ended fiscal 2024 with $4.6 million in cash, a slight decline from $5.9 million in the prior year.

Total assets stood at $230.7 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $253.8 million at the end of fiscal 2023.



Long-term debt, net, dropped significantly to $12.9 million, a decrease from $34.9 million in the previous year.

Stockholders' equity improved to $136.6 million, up from $131 million.

EVI’s Cash Flow and Debt Management

EVI generated record operating cash flows of $33 million for fiscal 2024, a significant increase from the previous year. This financial strength enabled a 71% reduction in net debt to $8.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The improved cash flow and reduced debt reflect the company’s focus on enhancing liquidity while pursuing growth initiatives.

EVI’s Fiscal 2024 Update

For the full fiscal year, EPS declined to 37 cents from 67 cents in fiscal 2023. Full-year revenues were relatively flat at $353.6 million compared to $354.2 million in fiscal 2023.

Gross profit totaled $105.3 million, up 2% from $103.7 million in fiscal 2023. The gross margin for the year improved by 50 basis points to 29.8%. For the full fiscal year, operating income fell to $11.6 million from $16.5 million.

Other Developments

EVI Industries completed two acquisitions during fiscal 2024, adding to its sales and service capabilities in the Northeast and Central regions of the United States. The company also executed a third purchase agreement to acquire a Florida-based commercial laundry distributor, which closed on July 1, 2024. These acquisitions align with EVI’s buy-and-build strategy, aimed at expanding market share and enhancing customer service in key regions.

EVI also declared a special cash dividend of 31 cents per share on Sept. 11, 2024, a 10% increase from the previous year. This move reflects the company's strong cash flow generation and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

In terms of technology, the company made strides in its modernization initiatives. EVI expanded its use of field service technology and began the implementation of an e-commerce platform. While these efforts increased costs in the short term, management expects them to contribute to long-term growth and profitability.

