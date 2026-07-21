EVI Diversifies Growth With Consumer Garment Care Expansion

EVI Industries, Inc. EVI recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Miami-based Sudsies, Inc. in a bid to foray into the consumer garment care services market through the creation of a dedicated business division.

This buyout also marks EVI’s first expansion beyond the commercial laundry distribution and service industry since launching its long-term growth strategy in 2016. EVI targets to enter the consumer garment care services space since it is a large and recurring-demand market with significant consolidation opportunities.

Sudsies Brings a High-Quality, Profitable Platform

Founded in 1996, Sudsies has established itself as a premium garment care provider serving individual consumers and luxury retail partners across South Florida. The company differentiates itself through specialized garment care expertise, a technology-driven customer acquisition strategy and an integrated pickup-and-delivery network that has supported strong customer loyalty and recurring business.

Earnings Accretion Expected

The Sudsies transaction is expected to close after customary conditions are satisfied, and management anticipates the buyout to be accretive to EVI’s earnings in fiscal 2027. The acquisition broadens EVI's addressable market and creates an additional avenue for long-term growth while complementing its established commercial laundry franchise.

National Expansion Opportunity

EVI intends to leverage its operational expertise, industry relationships and acquisition experience alongside Sudsies' established brand and consumer-focused capabilities to expand the business into new U.S. markets.

Building on a Proven Growth Strategy

EVI believes its decade-long experience acquiring and scaling founder-led businesses provides a strong foundation for expanding into the consumer garment care market. Since 2016, the company has transformed from a single Miami-based distributor into North America's leading commercial laundry distribution and service platform through a disciplined buy-and-build strategy, expanding to 32 businesses. Alongside this new initiative, management emphasized that it will continue investing in its commercial laundry business through both organic expansion and additional acquisitions.

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EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Free Stock Analysis Report

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